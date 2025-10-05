Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 5 (ANI): Under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the Government of Odisha has taken an unprecedented step of allocating a total of Rs 7,01,40,000 to various Durga Puja Committees throughout the state of Odisha.

The Durga Puja Committees have been categorised into three groups for financial assistance.

According to the release, Category 'A' encompasses a total of 215 Heritage Durga Puja committees, which will collectively receive financial assistance of Rs 2,17,15,000. Each committee under this category will be allocated Rs 1,01,000 to support their celebrations, ensuring that the cultural significance of the festival is upheld and enjoyed by the community.

It further mentioned that in Category 'B', a significant number of 197 Durga Puja committees, each with a rich history of 75 years, will benefit from a substantial allocation of financial support totalling Rs 1,47,75,000. Each committee within this category will receive Rs 75 thousand as assistance, enabling them to continue their cherished traditions and celebrations.

In the Category 'C' designation, a total of 673 Durga Puja committees that have been active for 50 years will receive financial support amounting to Rs 3,36,50,000. Each of these committees will be granted Rs 50 thousand as financial assistance, as stated in the release.

In total, 1,085 Durga Puja Committees across the state will be provided Rs 7,01,40,000 as financial assistance. (ANI)

