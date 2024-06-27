Bhubaneswar, Jun 27 (PTI) The Odisha government on Thursday approved investment proposals worth Rs 903.41 crore in the renewable energy (RE) sector, according to an official statement.

The single window committee (SWC) of the Energy Department led by Principal Secretary Vishal Kumar Dev cleared the investment proposals with an aim to meet the state's RE target of 10 GW by 2030.

The panel approved the proposal of HPCL Renewable & Green Energy Ltd to set up a 48-MW wind energy project at Umerkote in Nabarangpur district, while ONGC Tripura Power Company Ltd got the go-ahead to develop a 49.5-MW wind energy project in Astaranga in Puri district, the statement said.

The total investment for these two wind energy projects stands at Rs 881.28 crore, it said.

Till date, the SWC of Energy Department has approved investment proposals totaling Rs 3,723.57 crore with 499.48-MW capacity in the sector.

