Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 22 (ANI): Following the Supreme Court's Order for conducting Rath Yatra at Puri, State Government has asked all the concerned departments to coordinate and take all necessary steps in accordance with the Apex court directives and COVID-19 guidelines, to conduct the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has reviewed the preparedness with Law Minister, Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Temple Trust Administrator, Collector, SP, etc.

Also Read | WWDC 2020 Event LIVE News Updates: Apple Silicon, iOS 14, iPadOS 14 & MacOS & Other Features Announced.

The state government has made various arrangements keeping in mind the Supreme Courts' directive to follow the COVID guidelines.

The police department has ensured that preparations on the deployment of the special forces will be adequately done for the smooth conduct of Rath Yatra. Strategies for nakabandi and shutdown will be made by the department to ensure that the COVID-19 guidelines are also followed.

Also Read | Ward-Wise Total Lockdown to be Imposed in Guwahati Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 22, 2020.

The Health Department is ensuring that COVID-19 testing will be done on participants and will ensure social distancing and health concerns are taken into account for Sevayats.

The Housing and Urban Development is ensuring preparations at Badadanda, sanitation and sanitization, deployment of infrastructural support and logistics for the Rath Yatra and its continuing activities.

Meanwhile, District administration (Collector/SP) and Puri Municipality will ensure that the activities in the containment areas in the city are in accordance with the Supreme Court verdict.

State Ministers along with the Chief Secretary and DGP is camping in Puri and monitoring the development and preparedness for the Rath Yatra. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)