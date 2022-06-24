Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 24 (ANI): The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Department, Government of Odisha has been awarded first prize in the category "National MSME Award 2022 to States/UTs for outstanding contribution in the promotion and Development of MSME Sector" by virtue of various developmental initiatives taken up for the development of MSMEs.

Kalahandi has been awarded third prize in the category "National MSME Award 2022 to Aspirational districts for outstanding contribution in the promotion and Development of MSME Sector" as the sectoral development was in the line of award parameters, according to an official statement issued by the state government.

Similarly, Sumeet Mohanty M/s Saferisk Insurance Brokers Private Limited, Bhubaneswar has been awarded first prize in the category "Award for Service Entrepreneurship - Service Small Enterprise (Overall)".

In addition, Sibabrata Rout M/s Amarnath Pest Management Technology, Cuttack has also been awarded third prize in the category "Award for Service Entrepreneurship - Service Micro Enterprise (Overall)".

It is to be noted that the Government of India came up with the National MSME Award 2022 Scheme comprises of altogether 44 categories include Manufacturing entrepreneurship (12 awards), Service entrepreneurship (09 awards), Special Category Enterprises (14 wards), and Institutional Support to MSMEs (09 awards). MSME Department along with Aspirational Districts of the State participated in the National MSME Award 2022 in a relevant category. Similarly, Micro, Small and Medium enterprises filed online applications in the appropriate category of award, the statement read.Awards to States and UTs and Aspirational Districts for their contribution to the MSME, parameters like sector-specific policies & their performance, the efficacy of Facilitation Council, Grievance redressal, Y-o-Y growth of MSME budget, growth of MSME credit, implementation of the cluster approach, Udyam Registration, skill development programs, and awareness conducted, etc. were taken into account.

Applications in these categories were evaluated by Selection Committee at the Government of India level, it added.Applications for Enterprise level awards evaluated through State Level Selection Committee (SLSC) and National Level Selection Committee (NLSC) on the basis of investment in plant and machinery, turnover both total and export, net profit, the value of current assets, and liabilities, expenditure on salary and employees welfare and total employees. The government of India received as many as 2785 applications against 44 categories for scrutiny and finalization of awards. (ANI)

