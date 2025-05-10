Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 10 (ANI): As the tensions between India and Pakistan continue to escalate, the Odisha government has cancelled all sanctioned leaves of Revenue Divisional Commissioners (RDCs) and Collectors and asked them to join the duty "immediately".

In an official order on Friday, the General Administration and Public Grievance Department informed that all RDCs and Collectors currently on leave have been directed to return to headquarters and join duty.

"I am directed to inform you that, because of the ongoing war-like conditions on the Western front of the Country, all leaves sanctioned earlier in favour of all RDCs and Collector & DMs are hereby cancelled. All RDCs and Collector & DMs on leave are instructed to return to headquarters and join in duty immediately. No further leave shall be granted to any officer during this period," the order stated.

Earlier on Friday, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said that the state government has intensified security at several important places across the state, given the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

"We have increased security at many important places in Odisha like Chandipur, Jagannath Temple, Hirakud Dam. We called an emergency meeting today and will ensure proper security arrangements in the state. We have ordered to bring back students studying in Jammu safely to Odisha," CM told ANI.

Meanwhile, similar steps are being taken in other states. The Punjab government has also revoked all sanctioned leaves for IAS and PCS officers across the state. It has been clearly instructed that no officer can proceed on leave or leave their posting without the Chief Secretary's approval.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has likewise cancelled the leave of all its officials until further notice.

A statement from the ministry said,"In view of the impending situation, no leave of any kind, including station leave, is to be granted to any officer except on medical grounds, till further orders. Further, the already sanctioned leave, if any, stands cancelled and the officers who are on leave are directed to resume their duties immediately."

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Defence will hold a briefing on Saturday on Operation Sindoor. As per details, the briefing will commence at 10:30 AM.

This comes as tensions between the two countries continues to escalate. Pakistan carried out cross-border shelling on Saturday, causing significant damage to civilian areas in Jammu's Rajouri district and heightening fears among residents. (ANI)

