Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 30 (ANI): With the inauguration of 239 transformed schools on Monday, the Odisha government has completed the first phase of its "5T school transformation program".

The state government aspires to transform as many as 3,300 more schools to reach its target of transforming 4,375 schools by Biju Patnaik's birth anniversary in March 2022.

After inaugurating the last set of transformed schools in Koraput, Gajapati, Dhenkanal, Anugul, Bargarh and Jajpur districts at last day of the first phase, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, "It is the common responsibility of all of us to help the children realize their dreams and it is dreams that chart the way forward in student life."

"Always dreaming big and constantly striving to fulfil them is the meaning of life," he added.

The Chief Minister further said that he always wished that students of Odisha should excel in every field, know about new technologies and bring glory to the state.

"Students should dream big and march ahead facing every challenge in life with confidence which is the objective of school transformation," he said.

"The school transformation program has eliminated the differences between the schools in the city and the villages; now the villages have all that facilities and environment which are available in select schools of the cities," he added.

Patnaik said that the future of the country is shaped in schools. "There is a saying that children constitute one-third of our population, but all of our future, school time is one of the most important times in a child's life, so it's our responsibility to create opportunities for the development of their skills during this time," he said. He stated that the state government has reserved 15 per cent of seats in government medical and engineering colleges for the children of government schools so that their dream of becoming doctors and engineers can be fulfilled. (ANI)

