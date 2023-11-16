Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 16 (ANI): Odisha government's Backward Classes Welfare Department on Wednesday organised a special event that focused on the distribution of musical instruments and dance costumes to tribal cultural troupes of nine SDC (Special Development Council) districts.

The districts are Sundergarh, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Mayurbhanj, Malkangiri, Koraput, Keonjhar, Kandhamal and Gajapati.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, through a video message, wished the tribal communities on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas and said that tribal culture enriches the country and state.

"Our unique tribal culture enriches our state and country. There can be no development if culture is not given due importance. Recognising its importance, we have expanded Special Development Councils to 23 districts from the initial 9. We are laying great emphasis on culture as part of our 'Ama Odisha, Nabin Odisha' initiative. This year, 9 SDCs have been allocated additional funds of Rs 175.5 crore. I am happy to share that musical instruments and dance costumes will benefit over sixty thousand tribals. Let's use these resources and work towards the promotion of our culture," CM Patnaik said.

Jagannath Saraka, Minister, of ST & SC Development emphasised the importance ofcultural preservation.

"The government set up SDCs to protect and promote tribal culture. So far over 1,800 tribal groups have received musical instruments, and 1,000 dance troupes have been given costumes to preserve their culture. Under Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's leadership, we are seeing progress in agriculture, education, healthcare, skill development, social security, women empowerment, and sports, setting an example for other states," Saraka said. (ANI)

