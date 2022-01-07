Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 7 (ANI): In view of rising COVID-19 cases, the Odisha government has decided that government and sub-ordinate offices in the state will function with 50 per cent of employees from January 7 to 31.

An official order from General Administration and Public Grievance Department said "It has been decided that all the departments of the State Government and Sub-ordinate offices in the state shall function with 50 per cent strength of employees (officers of the rank of Under Secretary and above who shall attend the office daily) from January 7 to 31, 2022."

"The Departments/ Head of offices may decide the manner of selection of employees who will attend Office."

The essential offices/services such as SRC and OSDMA offices, Police, Fire Services, Health Services, Municipal services etc. Office of the State Election Commissioner and all offices connected with the conduct of elections to the Three Tier Panchayat bodies shall be exempted from this order and shall function in full strength.

Besides, offices of all recruiting institutions like Odisha Public Service Commission, Odisha Staff Selection Commission, Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission shall function at 75 per cent of their strength of employees. (officers of the rank of Under Secretary and above who shall attend Office daily) from January 7 to 31, 2022.

All precautionary measures issued by the Department to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection shall be strictly followed.

In case of detection of any COVID case among the office employees, the concerned office will follow the protocol issued by the government and It may be ensured that the Officers/staff, who are not assigned duty on the roster, should work from home with VPN provided to them for attending the regular and pending works.

They must be available on the telephone at all times to attend any office work of urgent nature, at short notice.

The employees with disability and pregnant women employees may be exempted from attending office and working from home. (ANI)

