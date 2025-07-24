Bhubaneswar, Jul 24 (PTI) The Odisha Vigilance Department on Thursday arrested an executive engineer of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, after detecting disproportionate assets beyond his known sources of income, an official said.

During raids conducted on Wednesday, the anti-corruption wing found three multi-storied buildings, a farmhouse and three high-value plots in his name, besides recovering 460 gm of gold and deposits over Rs 80 lakh from his possession, he said.

Also Read | Bihar SIR: Electors, Political Parties Have 1 Month To Get Names Included in Electoral Rolls Ahead of Assembly Polls, Says Election Commission.

A case has also been lodged against him for illegal possession of antler horns, the official said.

Investigation is underway.

Also Read | Stop Hiring Tech Professionals From India, Building Factories in China, Instead Focus on Providing Jobs to Americans: Donald Trump During AI Summit at Washington.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)