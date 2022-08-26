Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 26 (ANI): The Odisha Government has decided to spend over Rs 1000 crore to upgrade the state-run Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Sambalpur into a centre of excellence for technology education.

"On the instructions of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, a high-level team comprising Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Secretary to Chief Minister (5T) V. K. Pandyan, Principal Secretary, Skill Development & Technical Education Hemant Sharma visited Sambalpur on Thursday," informed Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra to media persons during his visit.

"VSSUT is one of the leading Engineering Colleges of the state and has a great reputation across the country, The state government will develop the university as a centre of excellence in the field of technology education and over Rs, 1000 crore will be spent for its transformation," Mohapatra added.

He further said, "A Master plan will be prepared within 15 days and will be presented to Chief Minister, around 80 acres of land has been identified for the expansion."

"At present, there are 5000 students in the university, we are Planing to its capacity to 10,000."

"Master Plan will be prepared after extensive discussions with students, teachers, industry, alumni and local administration. This master plan will be made in such a way to make visit compete with IITs and other national Institutions." (ANI)

