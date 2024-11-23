Jamshedpur, Nov 23 (PTI) Odisha Governor Raghubar Das's daughter-in-law and BJP candidate Purnima Sahu Das won the Jamshedpur East Assembly constituency defeating her nearest rival Ajoy Kumar of Congress by 42,871 votes, the Election Commission said on Saturday.

Purnima Sahu Das secured 1,07,191 votes while Ajoy Kumar got 64,320 votes.

In the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly election Raghubar Das had lost the seat to Independent candidate Saryu Roy.

After winning the seat Purnima expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the people for supporting her in the Assembly election.

"I will always remain indebted for your love, support and blessings I received during the Assembly elections. The credit for my victory goes to the people of Jamshedpur East and the dedicated workers of the BJP, which will always serve as an inspiration", she said.

She promised to work diligently for the development of Jamshedpur East and the welfare of its people. The issues of this Assembly constituency will be my own.

"I assure you all that I will stand with you in your joys and sorrows, not just as an MLA but also as a sister, daughter, and daughter-in-law", she added.

She said her father-in-law, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das always considered the people of Jamshedpur East as his family.

Das had represented the Jamshedpur East constituency for five times in a trot since 1995 before he was defeated by Saryu Roy in the 2019 Assembly election.

