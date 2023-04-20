Bhubaneswar, Apr 20 (PTI) There seems to be no respite from heat spell as the entire Odisha sizzled with as many as 29 places recording temperature above 40 degree Celsius with Boudh becoming the hottest place in the state with 43.9 degree C, the Met office said.

Boudh in western Odisha was followed by Bhubaneswar (43.2), Talcher and Kendrapara (43). Cuttack city, located in the bank of Mahanadi river, also recorded 42 degree.

Also Read | Deepika Misra, Wing Commander, Becomes First IAF Woman To Get Gallantry Award (Watch Video).

While four places recorded temperature at or above 43 degree, 7 stations reported temperature in the range of 42 degree C to 43 degree C. As many as 13 other places recorded temperature in 41 degree and abother four places remained in the range of 40 degree to 41 degree.

Meanwhile, the IMD issued orange alert for Mayurbhanj, Jharsuguda, Khurdha and Cuttack districts for next 24 hours for heat wave conditions.

Also Read | Heatwave Alert for India: El Nino May Spur Deadly Heat Waves and Droughts in India, Says World Meteorological Organisation.

Similarly, yellow warning has also been issued for Keonjhar, Sundergarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Boudh, Sonepur and Balangir districts.

In a letter to all the districts, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) asked collectors to tackle the heat spell condition and advised people to avoid exposure and to avoid dehydration.

It also suggested to farmers to continue irrigating fields with sugarcane, summer maize, pulses and other crop and vegetables.

The Regional Meteorological Centre of IMD, said there will be no large change in maximum temperature during next 36 hours. The day temperature is very likely to be 40 degree or above normal by 3-5 degree at many places in Odisha. The mercury will gradually fall by 2 to 4 degree Celsius during the subsequent two days.

The state government, meanwhile, has preponed summer vacation in schools upto Class-XII. The school summer vacation will begin from April 21 due to heat wave conditions.

The schools generally go for summer vacation in the first week of May, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)