Fifth batch of Agniveers pass out at INS Chilka (Photo/ANI)

Khordha (Odisha) [India], April 25 (ANI): Odisha police apprehended one individual after INS Chilka detected suspicious activity during the Agniveer recruitment process, as per the release.

The Indian Navy's surveillance team identified a potential suspect who allegedly demanded money from a candidate and shared the intelligence with the Odisha police authorities of Balugaon Police Station. Based on this input, the police successfully apprehended the accused.

"During routine surveillance operations coinciding with the ongoing Agniveer recruitment process, INS Chilka detected suspicious activity indicating a possible monetary demand from a candidate. Acting promptly, the Navy surveillance team identified a potential suspect and shared the intelligence with the Odisha police authorities of Balugaon Police Station. Based on this input, the police successfully apprehended the accused. The Indian Navy is extending full cooperation to the police in the ongoing investigation," the release reads.

Earlier, as many as 2,966 trainees from the fifth batch of Agniveers graduated after completing their 16-week rigorous naval training at INS Chilka.

The 2,966 trainees included 402 women Agniveers, 288 SSR (Med Asst), and 227 Naviks. The POP symbolised the completion of their initial training and marked the beginning of their careers in the Indian Navy.

This event highlighted the Navy's emphasis on creating a gender-neutral environment, aiming to transform these individuals into a combat-ready, credible, cohesive, and future-ready force.

This significant event, known as the Passing Out Parade (POP), was held in a unique post-sunset ceremony, marking the successful culmination of their training journey.

Vice Admiral V Srinivas PVSM, AVSM, NM, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Southern Naval Command, reviewed the parade. CMDE B Deepak Aneel, Commanding Officer of INS Chilka, conducted the event.

The POP was attended by a distinguished group of veterans, including Sureddy Siva Kumar (ex-SPO), Sandeep Gupta (ex-POELP), Lohrii Besii (ex-POELP), and GS Kocher (ex-EMR 1), as well as eminent sports personality Eldhose Paul, CPO COM (TEL). Additionally, the event was witnessed by the proud family members of the passing-out trainees. (ANI)

