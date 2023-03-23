Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 23 (ANI): In a bid to address malnutrition among adolescent girls, pregnant and lactating mothers and children under six years of age in the state, Odisha Government has made a provision of Rs 250 crore under Mukhyamantri Sampoorna Pushti Yojana (MSPY) for 2023-24, said State Women and Child Development Minister Basanti Hembram.

Hembram said Odisha is one of the few states that has introduced and effectively ensured gender and child budgeting, resulting in a constant flow of funds for the improvement of women and children's nutritional status, early child care and empowerment of adolescents.

"Keeping it further Odisha Government will invest Rs 3000 crore during the period from 2023-24 to 2027-28 under the scheme Mukhyamantri Sampoorna Pushti Yojana," the Minister said.

He said schemes like Advika and Adolescent Empowerment with a proposed outlay of Rs 5 crore during 2023-24 have been introduced to end child marriage and set adolescents on the path of empowerment.

Subha Sharma, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Women and Child Development Department said that Odisha has affirmed its commitment towards eradication of malnutrition, protection of life and security of women and children including their empowerment.

The Department is implementing the scheme like Supplementary Nutrition Programme (SNP) with a proposed outlay of Rs 1,043 crore during 2023-24 to bridge the gap between Recommended Dietary Allowance(RDA) and Average Daily Intake (ADI) and the scheme POSHAN-2.0 to eradicate malnutrition and hunger in children upto six years, adolescent girls from 14 to 18 years, pregnant women and lactating mother, she said.

Mission Vastalya, the scheme implemented by the Department aims to protect child's rights and the best interests of children by building a protective environment. The proposed BE during 2023-24 under POSHAN 2.0 stands at Rs 175 crore and under Mission Vastalya he same is Rs 85 crore, the official said.

"Women and Child Development Department is a major pillar of the state which has taken up a number of initiatives for improving the health and nutritional status of women and children and to ensure their safety and security. State Government has made a provision of Rs 3670 crore in the budget for 2023-24," she added. (ANI)

