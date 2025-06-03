Baripada, Jun 3 (PTI) A 41-year-old woman died after being allegedly hit on the head by her husband for not cooking egg curry for lunch, police said.

The incident happened in Kutiling village in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, they said.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Takes a Jibe at PM Narendra Modi, Accuses Him of 'Submitting' to Donald Trump; Claims BJP-RSS 'Submissive' in Global Affairs.

Outraged over being served lunch sans egg curry, Lama Baskey (55) hit his wife Basanti on the head with a pipe, killing her on the spot, they added.

"The accused has confessed to the crime," said Banamali Barik, the inspector-in-charge of Udala police station.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor Launched in Response to Pahalgam Terror Attack, Says CDS Anil Chauhan; Uses Cricket Analogy To Highlight India's Resolve After Precision Strike on Pakistan.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination to the Udala Sub Divisional Hospital, he said.

The husband was arrested on the basis of a police complaint lodged by the woman's mother, Main Hembram, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)