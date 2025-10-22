Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 22 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in Bhubaneswar's Unit-1 vegetable market, resulting in the gutting of atleast 20 shops, officials said.

According to Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Mayor Sulochana Das, a total of eight fire tenders were deployed at the incident site to extinguish the fire. No casualties were reported in the incident; however, the cause of the fire remains uncertain.

Also Read | R Ilaiyaraaja vs Sony Music Case: Company Refuses To Share Revenue Details Citing Confidentiality; Madras High Court Defers Hearing Until Supreme Court Decides Transfer Plea to Bombay High Court.

"There was a fire, so we came here. Our Corporator has also arrived now. We can see that eight fire engines are currently working to control the fire. The fire is under control now, but there were some plastic items here, which is why the fire couldn't be brought fully under control. The surrounding areas are under control. It's still unclear exactly how many shops caught fire, but the local shopkeepers are saying that 20 to 30 shops have been affected," Das told ANI.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: LJPRV Chief Chirag Paswan Mocks RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav's Poll Promises As 'Dreams of Mungeri Lal'.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)