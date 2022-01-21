Bhubaneswar, Jan 20 (PTI) Family members of Neeraj Kumar Singh, arrested in connection with the Bulli Bai app case, claimed on Thursday that the 28-year-old MBA graduate has been taken to Mumbai to aid the investigation.

The Bulli Bai app targeted Muslim women by putting up their images online for "auction".

According to an official in Mumbai, Singh was allegedly involved in the planning of the app.

The cyber cell of the Mumbai Police, during the day, arrested Singh from Brajraj Nagar of Jharsuguda and took him in transit remand after producing him in a local court, district SP Bikas Chandra Dash told reporters.

According to Singh's advocate P Rammohan Rao, the police suspect that Singh might be involved in the planning process and launching of the app.

Mukesh Kumar Singh, the brother of the accused, however, claimed that he came to know from the Mumbai Police that the 28-year-old has been taken to the Maharashtra capital to aid the investigation into the case.

"The Mumbai Police told us that Neeraj was a subscriber on the Bulli Bai app. They said that he wasn't involved in the launching of the app. The police came here to take him to Mumbai so that he could help with the investigation," Mukesh told a local TV channel.

Earlier, the Mumbai Police had arrested four others in the case.

