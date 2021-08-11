Cuttack, Aug 11 (PTI) Odisha MLA Pradeep Kumar Panigrahy on Wednesday said that he moved the Orissa High Court seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against Odisha Lokayukta Justice (Retd) Ajit Kumar Singh for allegedly forging and fabricating two orders of the high court involving the politician.

The contempt petition was also filed against the state Lokayukta Secretary Manas Ranjan Tripathy, Panigrahy and his counsel Pitambar Acharya told a press conference here.

They claimed that the Lokayukta in May this year had filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court challenging two orders of the high court passed in February and April.

In the SLP, the Lokayukta and its secretary have attached forged and fabricating orders of the Orissa High Court, the Gopalpur MLA and his lawyer alleged.

The two orders involved the MLA who was arrested in December last year for allegedly defrauding people promising them jobs, and sent to jail. He is now out on bail.

Panigrahy was expelled from the ruling BJD in November 2020 for "anti-people" activities.

