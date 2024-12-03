Bhubaneswar, Dec 2 (PTI) Odisha Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy on Monday said that state MLAs will take part in the Navy Day celebrations on December 4 in Puri, in which President Droupadi Murmu will also be present.

Padhy, in a statement in the House, said that Odisha lawmakers will travel to the pilgrim town in special buses and they may take their spouses to witness the navy's valour.

The House is likely to be adjourned on the occasion to facilitate the MLAs' visit to Puri.

"The formal notification with regard to MLAs' visit and adjourning the House on December 4 may be issued on Tuesday," a senior official at the assembly secretariat said.

Meanwhile, for the second consecutive day on Monday, the navy personnel performed a full-dress rehearsal at Puri beach ahead of the event.

The show is scheduled to begin at the Blue Flag Beach in Puri at 3.45 pm on Wednesday.

A host of events including bomb burst manoeuvres, submarine sail past, anti-submarine firing, anti-air firing, combat free fall and horn pipe dance will be performed by the naval forces on the occasion. As many as 15 warships and 40 aircraft will take part in the celebration.

The event aims at showcasing Indian Navy's multifaceted competencies, enhancing maritime awareness among citizens and commemorating India's rich seafaring heritage.

The Indian Navy and Odisha government are working in tandem to ensure smooth organisation of the event. Special arrangements have been made for local spectators and tourists.

