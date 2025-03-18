Mortal remains of former Union Minister Dr Debendra Pradhan being taken for last rites (Photo/ANI)

Puri (Odisha) [India], March 18 (ANI): The mortal remains of former Union Minister Dr Debendra Pradhan were taken for last rites in Puri, Odisha, on Tuesday.

The last rites of the former Union Minister will be performed at Puri Swargadwar with full solemnity.

Following the demise of Debendra Pradhan,Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi also paid last respects to the former Minister.

"Odisha's beloved leader...the news of his demise is very painful...he dedicated his entire life to serving the people and development of the states. In Odisha, he played a key role in strengthening BJP...I pray for his soul," Majhi said.

Dr Debendra Pradhan, the father of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, passed away at the age of 84 in Delh on Monday.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his last respects to former Union Minister Dr Debendra Pradhan, who passed away.

In a post on X, PM Modi said that Debendra Pradhan's contribution as MP and Minister is also noteworthy for the emphasis on poverty alleviation.

"Dr. Debendra Pradhan Ji made a mark as a hardworking and humble leader. He made numerous efforts to strengthen the BJP in Odisha. His contribution as MP and Minister is also noteworthy for the emphasis on poverty alleviation and social empowerment. Pained by his passing away. Went to pay my last respects and expressed condolences to his family. Om Shanti," PM Modi said.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari expressed his profound condolences on the passing of former Union Minister Debendra Pradhan and said that his vision and leadership shaped the party and inspired generations.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Debendra Pradhan Ji, former Union MoS and father of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Ji. A founding pillar of BJP in Odisha, he was a true statesman and a leader of the masses. His vision and leadership profoundly shaped the party and inspired generations," Gadkari posted on X.

Pradhan was a three-time BJP Odisha unit president from 1988 to 1990, 1990 to 1993 and 1995 to 1997.

He also served as Union Minister of State for Surface Transport and Minister of State for Agriculture. (ANI)

