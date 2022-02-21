Bhubaneswar, Feb 21 (PTI) Odisha government Monday issued a compulsory retirement order to a senior police officer who was recently arrested and sent to jail on the charge of corruption, officials said.

The axed officer, additional superintendent of police (communication) Trinath Mishra was recently arrested by the vigilance department for allegedly amassing assets worth about Rs nine crore and disproportionate to his known sources of income.

His assets included a fleet of luxury cars and bikes worth over Rs one crore, the officials said.

Mishra, who was in prison, could not be contacted for his comment.

CMO sources said the government took the action as part of its policy of zero tolerance of corruption.

Vigilance department sleuths had raided 11 places in Cuttack, Khurda, Jajpur and Nabarangpur districts where Mishra had properties.

With this, the number of officials either dismissed or given compulsory retirement mounted to 152 since 2019. On February 16, the Odisha government had sent on compulsory retirement five officials accused of corruption and inefficiency.

