India News | Odisha: Patients Get Tests Done in Hazardous Condition as CT Scan, MRI Rooms Flood in Rain

Mayurbhanj (Odisha) [India] July 13 (ANI): Patients and their families faced hazardous situations at a hospital in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district after rainwater flooded the rooms housing the CT scan and MRI machines.

Due to continuous rainfall, water seeped into the diagnostic rooms, forcing patients to undergo vital medical tests in waterlogged areas.

A family member who had brought his father for an MRI scan described the scene: "After the rain started, water started accumulating in the rooms. This is risky for the patients and the relatives. This can also cause problems related to electricity. I request the concerned people to look into this."

Another visitor expressed concern after seeing the flooded CT scan area. "I brought my wife here for the CT scan. I saw that there is water in all the rooms. I am worried about how they are doing the CT scans. There is a risk of a short circuit. The patients are in danger because of the rainwater that fills the rooms. The health department should make sure that the rooms don't get filled with rainwater," the family member told ANI.

Meanwhile, Odisha's Mayurbhanj district last month reported a continuous rainfall that led to severe waterlogging in several blocks and panchayats, particularly in villages near Similipal region.

Roads were submerged, forcing residents to wade through knee-deep water to reach their homes. Villagers from the worst-affected areas reported that the crisis has been compounded by poor drainage infrastructure and heavy siltation, which has blocked the natural flow of water. The situation has persisted for many days, leaving nearly 1,000 people with restricted mobility and growing hardships.

Meanwhile, on June 29, India welcomed the monsoon, arriving eight days ahead of its expected onset date of July 8. (ANI)

