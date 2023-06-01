Bhubaneswar, May 31 (PTI) Ahead of the Intercontinental Cup 2023, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday inaugurated three football training centres here, which will strengthen sports infrastructure.

The three training centres comprise the establishment of Odisha Football Academy, Bhubaneswar Football Academy and Capital Arena Football.

Also Read | Ukraine Updates: Zelenskyy Praises Germany’s ‘determination’.

The Indian men's football team, including Captain Sunil Chhetri, was present to welcome a new era of soccer in Odisha.

Such centres with modern facilities were developed at a cost of Rs 90 crore, an official said.

Also Read | India, China Review LAC Situation; Discuss Ways for Disengagement.

The three centres are situated at the heart of the city and are in close vicinity to each other, thus giving an added advantage to players and multiple teams to train simultaneously, especially during tournaments, he said.

"It is a great pleasure and pride to inaugurate the Odisha Football Academy, the Bhubaneswar Football Academy, and the Capital Football Arena," Patnaik said, adding that these sports facilities mark a significant milestone in the development of football in Odisha.

With the launch, the government aims at strengthening the football ecosystem and providing a nurturing environment for aspiring footballers to grow and flourish, he said.

These facilities are equipped with top-notch facilities ensuring that athletes receive the best training and support to enhance their skills, Patnaik said.

“I believe that these new facilities will not only encourage the youth to pursue their passion for football but also serve as a hub for football training in the country”, he added.

Patnaik announced that a girls' football academy with artificial turf will be constructed at Aul in the Kendrapada district.

There is a lot of passion for football in the state, and hence grassroots level training programme will be introduced for 6-12 years-old kids.

Referees and coaches' education programmes will also be conducted here periodically, the official said.

The three centres will be training grounds for National U-16 and U-19 teams, Odisha FC's (men, women and youth) and all state teams (both men and women).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)