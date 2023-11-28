New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Odisha Pavilion, which was the centre of the attraction at the India International Trade Fair (IITF-2023) in New Delhi reclaimed the Award of Excellence in Display as IITF-2023 concludes on a high note on Monday at Pragati Maidan.

According to an official release, Odisha Pavilion, from day one, maintained its silver streak by regaining the covetous gold medal as "Excellence in Display" in the category of State Pavilion.

Director of Information and Public Relations Dept Saroj Kumar Samal received the award in the presence of Pavilion Director Suryaranjan Mohanty and Additional Director Santosh Das along with other officials of the Dept on behalf of Odisha.

Congratulating the people on this occasion, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in a tweet said, "Showcasing the spirit of 'Unity through Trade', the Odisha Pavilion highlighted the State's commitment to women empowerment & their participation in economic prosperity and exhibited a wide range of tribal art, artefacts & products".

Conceptualized on the state's ancient maritime trade culture, the Pavilion, with 24 stalls, including famous handloom outlets and government departments, promoted the rich cultural heritage, handicrafts and handlooms of Odisha.

The focus was to ensure a strong representation of tribal groups, especially the work of women artisans, in line with the Mission Shakti initiative. On the other hand, the maritime boat at the centre of the arena perfectly complemented all 24 stalls.

IITF-2023, which began on November 14 on the "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" theme, successfully concluded on Monday.

In this crowd-pulling fair, 28 states and 8 union territories participated along with corporations from India and overseas countries like Afghanistan, Vietnam, Tunisia, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Iran, Bangladesh, Oman, Egypt, Nepal, Thailand, and UAE, exhibited their products and services in diverse fields. (ANI)

