Puri (Odisha) [India], June 29 (ANI): Following the tragic stampede during the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri that claimed three lives and left several injured, the Odisha government has transferred the Puri Superintendent of Police and Collector.

Pinak Mishra has been appointed as the new SP of Puri, while Chanchal Rana replaces Siddharth Shankar Swain as the new Collector.

These changes come in the wake of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's directive for a detailed administrative inquiry to be conducted under the supervision of the Development Commissioner.

The CM also ordered strict action against those found negligent in their duties.

Speaking after his appointment, SP Pinak Mishra said, "This is the order of 'Mahaprabhu' that I have appointed as the SP of Puri once again. We will ensure that the 'Rath Yatra' concludes peacefully. I urge the devotees to coordinate with the administration and follow the guidelines issued by the administration."

Newly appointed Collector Chanchal Rana also spoke to ANI, saying, "As per the will of Mahaprabhu and the instructions of the state government, I have taken charge as Puri Collector today. Our main priority is to ensure that devotees from across the world have a pleasant and joyful experience during the Rath Yatra. The police and the administration have taken all the steps. We also urge devotees to avoid overcrowded areas."

Earlier in the day, Odisha Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vishnu Pati and Commandant Ajay Padhi were suspended for dereliction of duty related to the stampede incident.

The stampede occurred during the Rath Yatra in Puri, as overcrowding led to the unfortunate deaths of three devotees and injuries to several others.

Expressing deep sorrow, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced a financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased devotee.

The Chief Minister ordered a detailed administrative inquiry under the supervision of the Development Commissioner and instructed the transfer of the District Collector.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed that Rath Yatra is a source of pride for Odisha and assured strict action against those responsible for the mishap. He emphasised that such incidents must not recur, ensuring the safety and sanctity of the festival in the future.

Earlier today, CM Mohan Charan Majhi apologised and sought forgiveness from devotees, following a stampede during the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, in which at least three people died and several were injured. He further directed the authorities to initiate action against those responsible.

Posting on social media platform X, Chief Minister Majhi said, "Due to the intense eagerness among devotees to have a glimpse of Mahaprabhu at Sharadhabali, an unfortunate incident occurred because of the resulting jostling and chaos. Personally, my government and I seek forgiveness from all devotees of Lord Jagannath. We express our condolences to the families of those devotees whose lives were lost at Sharadhabali and pray to Mahaprabhu Jagannath to grant them the strength to bear this profound sorrow."

He added that an investigation will be conducted into the security lapse and action will be taken against those responsible.

"This negligence is unforgivable. An immediate investigation into the security lapse will be conducted, and I have directed that necessary steps be taken to initiate exemplary action against those responsible," Majhi's X post read.

The stampede claimed the lives of three people and injured several early this morning near the Gundicha Temple in Puri.

During the annual Rath Yatra, a massive crowd of devotees pull the holy chariots of the three deities - Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Shubhadra, which are taken to the Gundicha Temple, a short distance from the Jagannath Temple.

The three deities spend a week at the Gundicha Temple before returning to Jagannath Temple. This year, the Rath Yatra commenced on Friday. (ANI)

