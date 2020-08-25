Malkangiri (Odisha) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Odisha police on Monday unearthed a Maoist dump from Kalimela area of Malkangiri district and seized a huge cache of ammunition.

According to the police, the search operation was carried out by joint operational team consisting of Malkangiri DVF and one team of 76th Battalion of Border Security Force (BSF). The entire operation was led by Malkangiri Superintendent of Police Risikesh Khilari.

"Huge cache of arms, ammunition and machinery for weapon manufacturing and repairing items were seized from Kalimela area under Malkangiri District," police said. (ANI)

