Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 4 (ANI): The Odisha Government on Tuesday has reconstituted the 'State Board for Wildlife' for effective implementation of wildlife projects and Scientific Management of protected areas, informed the Forest and Environment department.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is the Chairperson of the Board and Forest and Environment Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha is the Vice-Chairperson of the reconstituted body.

As per the Forest and Environment Department, the reconstitution has been done as per the provisions of Section 6 of the Wildlife (Protection) Amendment Act 2002, and the tenure of this Board will be for a period of three years.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden, Odisha will be the member secretary of this board.

The other members of the board include a representative of the Wildlife Institute of India, Botanical Survey of India, Zoological Survey of Indian, officers from law enforcement agencies, etc. (ANI)

