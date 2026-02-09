iMEQ

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9: What does it really take to protect a country as vast and diverse as India? What does a soldier's day look like when the rest of us are living our everyday lives? JK Paper and Curly Tales' Sandese Aate Hai begins with these simple questions and then takes you on a journey to find the answers. At its heart, it's a national campaign built on one powerful idea: that gratitude should travel as far as duty does. The series transforms handwritten letters into living messages of respect, love, and pride. It reminds you of something we often forget in the comfort of our everyday lives: that while we sleep peacefully, someone else is awake, standing guard for us.

This deeply moving collaboration between JK Paper and Curly Tales stands as one of the most meaningful patriotic storytelling efforts in Indian digital media.

Sandese Aate Hai Brings India Closer To Its SoldiersAt its heart, Sandese Aate Hai honours the men and women of the Indian Army, the Air Force, and the Navy, who live lives defined by discipline, sacrifice, and constant readiness. They remain alert in deserts where the heat is unforgiving, on icy mountains where survival itself is a battle, in forward posts where silence carries tension, and deep beneath the ocean where light never reaches.

What makes Sandese Aate Hai truly special is the way Kamiya Jani, Editor-in-Chief of Curly Tales, enters this world, not as an observer, but as an Indian seeking understanding. Alongside her, representatives from JK Paper also travelled across the country, becoming part of this journey of gratitude. Together, they stepped into soldiers' routines, witnessed their training, and carried with them thousands of handwritten letters collected from schools, colleges, families, and young Indians nationwide.

The journey takes us across India's most sensitive and significant borders: Suratgarh in Rajasthan, Fazilka in Punjab, Uri in Jammu and Kashmir, and deep into the eastern frontiers of Kibithu and Dichu in Arunachal Pradesh, mere kilometres from the Indo-China border. It reaches Kaho, India's first village, home to only about 70 families, where patriotism isn't a concept but a way of life. Each location reveals a different reality, from scorching deserts and lush mountains to icy heights and volatile border zones. Yet the spirit of the soldier remains unchanged: alert, disciplined, and unwavering.

Inside India's Most Sensitive PostsAs the series evolves, it delves deeper. Curly Tales becomes the first digital media platform to gain access to some of the country's most restricted defence locations. At Krishna Ghati in Poonch, near the India-Pakistan border, Kamiya and representatives of JK Paper reach forward posts that civilians rarely ever see, including Nangi Tekri, a strategic position captured during the 1971 war. She witnesses artillery drills, armoured vehicles, anti-drone units, air defence systems, and bunkers that stand as silent guardians of the nation.

From there, the journey moves to the Siachen Glacier, the highest and coldest battlefield on Earth. Here, the series shows not only the difficult terrain but also the extraordinary perseverance of soldiers who work in temperatures that are beyond human endurance. It also highlights the bravery of Indian Air Force pilots, who fly in almost impossible weather to deliver supplies to soldiers stationed in these isolated, dangerous areas.

The storytelling extends beyond locations to people, through honest conversations with some of India's most respected military voices. Veterans like Major General (Retd.) GD Bakshi, who speaks of leadership shaped by loss, having lost his elder brother in the 1965 war, and operations that defined India's military history.

The Para Special Forces' Colonel (Retd) Shivinder Pratap Singh Kamar discusses training, unseen missions, and the psychological toll of choices that have a lasting impact. Major (Retd) Gaurav Arya discusses how being in the military changes you forever.

One of Sandese Aate Hai's most memorable chapters is set beneath the sea. Kamiya, along with representatives of JK Paper, spends an entire day inside India's operational submarines, experiencing life as a naval submariner. The episode highlights the self-control, cooperation, and mental toughness required to protect the nation in cramped quarters, under strict conditions, and in total isolation from the outside world.

Letters, Borders, And Brave Hearts

The essence of Sandese Aate Hai is found in handwritten letters. In a world where messages are typed, sent, and forgotten in a matter of seconds, this series chose pen and paper as the most honest form of communication. Children, students, young adults, families, and Indian citizens nationwide wrote letters of love, pride, gratitude, and respect for our soldiers.

For soldiers, letters mean everything. They are read slowly. They are saved. They are carried during long postings away from home. They remind them that the country remembers them and stands with them.

Every letter delivered through Sandese Aate Hai was written on JK Paper, the paper of the nation. Made from trees grown through JK Paper's Agro-Social Farm Forestry Programme, the paper comes from sustainably managed sources that support thousands of farmer families across India.

By choosing JK Paper, the campaign reinforced not just the value of handwriting but also the importance of sustainability, responsibility, and conscious choices. In restoring the habit of letter-writing, JK Paper and Curly Tales restored a more meaningful way to say thank you.

In the end, Sandese Aate Hai is about using influence sensibly. It's about choosing to celebrate India, Indian values, and Indian soldiers with honesty and depth. It encourages the youth of the country to look at the armed forces with respect, curiosity, and pride, and perhaps even imagine themselves one day wearing the uniform.

The first and second seasons of Sandese Aate Hai have been unforgettable, giving us an honest look into the lives of our soldiers, from their daily activities and the difficult situations they face to the training they go through and the sacrifices they make. The human side of the uniform, which is marked by courage, self-control, and quiet strength, was highlighted in the show.

And this journey is not over yet. There is much more to come. Sandese Aate Hai will continue to reach new places, share untold stories, and honour our soldiers the way they truly deserve. This series exists to say what we don't say often enough.

Thank you. We remember. We are proud.

About Curly Tales: Curly Tales is a leading Indian digital content platform focused on food, travel, lifestyle, and experiences, founded by former business journalist Kamiya Jani in 2026. It offers curated recommendations on luxury hotels, unique travel destinations, and culinary experiences. The platform operates across social media, YouTube, and its website, featuring content like "Sunday Brunch" and travelogues.

About JK Paper: JK Paper Limited, an integrated pulp and paper plant, was established in 1962. The company is a leading Indian producer of office papers, coated papers, writing and printing papers, and high-end packaging boards. The company has three integrated Pulp and Paper Mills: Unit JKPM at Rayagada (Odisha), Unit CPM at Songadh (Gujarat), and Unit SPM at Kagaznagar, Telangana. The company's installed capacity is around 800,000 tonnes per annum.

