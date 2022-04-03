Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 3 (ANI): The Gross GST collection of Odisha during the financial year 2021-22 has been recorded at Rs 44334.67 crore against Rs 29852.76 core for the year 2020-21 with a growth of 49 per cent. The corresponding collection for 2019-20 was Rs 29686.32 crore, informed Commissionerate of Central Taxes (CT) and GST, Odisha.

A statement issued by the Commissionerate of CT and GST read, "The Gross GST collection of the state during March '22 has been recorded at Rs 4124.66 crore as against Rs 3285.29 core during March '21 registering a growth of 26 per cent which is the highest growth rate amongst all the major states in the country."

It further said, "The collection of OGST during the month of March '22 was Rs 1351.25 crore against Rs 954.62 crore during March'21with a growth rate of 42 per cent. The collection of Rs 1351.25 crore during March '22 is also the highest ever collection of OGST by the state in a month since the inception of GST. "

According to the statement, the Odisha Goods and Services Tax (OGST) collection for the financial year 2021-22 is Rs 12743.01 crore as against Rs 8292.15 crore collected till March '21 with a growth rate of 54 per cent. The corresponding collection up to March '20 was Rs 8722 crore.

There is a collection of Rs 1109.85 crore in CGST, Rs 1003.47 crore in Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) and 660.09 crores in cess during March '22, it said.

"Growth in GST is mostly driven by mining and manufacturing sectors. Amongst the top 100 taxpayers, while the Mining sector witnessed a growth of 81 per cent, the manufacturing sector recorded 84 per cent growth during this year. Similarly, Service Sector, Trading and Works Contract Sector have witnessed the growth of 56.78 per cent, 52.07 per cent and 36.99 per cent in the current FY over the corresponding period of last year," said the statement.

As per the statement of the Commissionerate of CT and GST, the total collection of VAT (petrol and liquor) is Rs 1687.72 crore during March '22 as against Rs 1559.51 crore during March '21 with a growth rate of 8.22 per cent. Out of the above, collection from Petroleum Products is Rs 1257.04 crore while collection from Liquor is Rs 430.67 crore during March '22.

It stated that the collection from VAT for the entire year 2021-22 is Rs 9954.91 crore including Rs 2093.70 crore from Liquor against Rs 7756.74 crore collected the previous year witnessing a growth of 28.34 per cent.

The professional tax also witnessed a decent growth with collection of Rs 248.55 crore a growth rate of 8.48 per cent, said the statement.

As per the statement, the growth of GST during the current FY is a result of faster economic growth coupled with better performance of field functionaries in management of nonfilers, Nil Filers and Wrong Filers of returns besides effective action on the collection of demand raised through adjudication.

The statement said, "During the current FY, 47654nos. of new taxpayers have been bought under the GST fold. The total e-waybill generated during March '22 was 18.58 Lakh against 16.21 Lakh during March '21 witnessing a growth of 14.62 per cent."

"Enforcement activities are being undertaken by the State GST Commissionerate as a deterrence to errant businessmen and to detect cases of fake invoices. During the current FY, 6 accused persons have been arrested and involved in availing and passing on of bogus ITC total amounting to Rs 462.49 crore," added the statement. (ANI)

