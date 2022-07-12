Bhubaneswar, Jul 12 (PTI) Odisha reported a Covid-19 death on Tuesday after a gap of over two months, as a 78-year-old man succumbed to the disease in Bhubaneswar, taking the toll to 9,127, the health department said in a bulletin.

The state had registered its last coronavirus fatality on May 2 when two persons died.

Odisha's coronavirus caseload rose to 12,94,585 on Tuesday as 509 more people tested positive for the infection. On Monday, the state had logged 572 fresh cases.

Fifty-two children were among those afflicted with the disease, the bulletin said.

The test positivity rate was 3.48 as the cases were detected out of 14,618 samples.

Khurda, where the capital Bhubaneswar is located, reported the highest number of 200 infections, followed by 100 in Cuttack.

Odisha now has 3,539 active cases, while 12,81,866 people recovered from the infection.

The bulletin said that 53 Covid-19 patients have also died due to comorbidities so far.

