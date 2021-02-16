Bhubaneswar, Feb 16 (PTI) The Odisha government has relaxed the land ceiling limit, allowing companies to purchase 100 acres of private land in urban areas for setting up industries.

According to the notification issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management (R&DM) Department on Monday, after negotiation with land owners, private players can now purchase land up to 500 acres against the earlier cap of 200 acres of dry land or equivalent areas of irrigated land or wetland in rural areas.

Private companies can now buy 100 acres in urban areas which was earlier limited to 50 acres, R&DM secretary B P Sethi said.

"This is being done as a proactive measure for quick and seamless development of industrialisation in the state," Sethi said.

As acquiring land for industries is one of the problems which investors usually face, the state government has taken this step to help the corporate sector, he said.

Earlier, while addressing a meeting of the Utkal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (UCCI), industries secretary Hemant Sharma had said that the state will modify the IPR to improve ease of doing business in Odisha and make things easier for investors.

