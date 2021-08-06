Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 6 (ANI): Odisha reported 1,208 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally in the state to 984,731, the state health department informed on Friday.

The state also reported 1,652 recoveries in the last 24 hours taking the recovery tally to 965,370.

As per the state data, 6,302 people have died till date of which 66 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

There are 13,006 active cases in the state.

Khurda accounted for the most number of cases with 399, followed by Cuttack with 173 cases, State Pool 84 cases and Balasore registered 63 new cases.

Of the new cases, 702 were reported from quarantine centres and 506 were detected from local tracing.

The state has so far conducted 16,424,645 sample tests for COVID-19. (ANI)

