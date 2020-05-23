India News | Odisha Reports 80 More COVID-19 Cases, Total Crosses 1,200 Mark

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 23 (ANI): Eighty more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Odisha on Saturday, taking the total in the state to 1,269, informed the state health department.

Out of the total, 826 are active cases and 436 have been discharged/cured.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu | DMK Rajya Sabha MP RS Bharathi, Arrested by Chennai Police for His alleged Hate Speech Against People from Scheduled Castes, Granted Interim Bail: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 23, 2020.

So far, seven people have lost their lives. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)