Bhubaneswar, Apr 30 (PTI) Odisha's COVID-19 tally mounted to 4,44,194 on Friday as the state reported its highest-ever single-day spike of 8,681 new cases, while 14 fresh fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 2,043, a health department official said.

Of the new cases, 4,948 were reported from quarantine centres and 3,733 detected during contact tracing.

The fresh infections were registered in all the 30 districts of the state, he said.

Khurda district, which comprises the state capital Bhubaneswar, recorded the maximum number of new cases at 1,408, followed by Sundargarh (745), Cuttack (570), and Puri (514).

Nineteen other districts reported more than 100 fresh cases.

Taking to Twitter, the Health and Family Welfare Department said, "Regret to inform the demise of fourteen COVID positive patients while under treatment in hospitals."

Three coronavirus-positive patients each died in Koraput and Sundargarh, while two each succumbed to the disease in Khurda and Rayagada and one each in Ganjam, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur and Sambalpur, the official said.

Fifty-three other COVID-19 patients have also died due to comorbidities, he said.

Odisha now has 61,698 active cases, while 3,80,400 people have recovered from the disease.

The coastal state has so far conducted over one core sample tests, including 45,452 on Thursday, and the positivity rate now stands at 4.4 per cent.

