Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 21 (ANI): Amid rising temperatures, the Odisha government has revised school timings for Classes I to XII, announcing that from now on, schools will function from 6:30 AM to 10:30 AM to ensure students' safety and comfort during the summer months, with provisions for drinking water and ORS to help them cope with the heat.

Speaking to ANI, Odisha Minister Nityananda Gond said, "Due to the increasing temperature, our Chief Minister has instructed that schools will function from 6:30 AM to 10:30 AM. We will ensure that students do not face any difficulty due to the rising temperature. Water and ORS will be provided to the students in the school..."

Also Read | Data Centre Park in Maharashtra: State Set To Accelerate India's Digital Future With 4 New Data Centre Parks in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur.

He further explained that the decision was made to help students avoid extreme heat. The government hopes this change will keep students safe and comfortable during the hot summer months.

Meanwhile, in response to heatwave advisories issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in various regions, the Ministry of Ayush has launched a nationwide awareness drive through its network of institutions.

Also Read | Tripura Shocker: Differently-Abled Woman Gang-Raped by Husband, 6 Others in West Tripura; One Arrested.

According to an official release, the initiative aims to educate people about heatwave prevention measures. Institutes and organisations under the Ministry of Ayush are conducting awareness sessions, distributing informational materials, and promoting traditional wellness practices backed by scientific evidence to help citizens stay safe during extreme heat conditions.

The Jamnagar-based Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda (ITRA) has taken proactive steps to protect the local population from the adverse effects of rising temperatures.

As part of its commitment to public health, ITRA conducted an awareness campaign on March 20 to educate and protect residents--particularly those visiting its Outpatient Department (OPD)--from the risks associated with extreme heat.

Educational pamphlets were distributed across the ITRA Hospital and nearby areas during the campaign. These bilingual booklets provide essential tips and practical guidance on preventing heat-related illnesses, such as staying hydrated, avoiding direct sunlight during peak hours, and recognizing early signs of heat stress. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)