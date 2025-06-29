Mayurbhanj (Odisha) [India], June 29 (ANI): The Mayurbhanj district administration has intensified security and surveillance measures following the stampede during Rath Yatra in Puri on Sunday morning, which left three people dead and several others injured.

Speaking to ANI, Pravat Kumar Mallick, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Baripada, said, "We have intensified security, installed over 100 cameras, and set up three control rooms. Additonally, the police have increased personnel, deployed drones for aerial surveillance, and implemented strict traffic arrangements to manage the massive crowd."

The second phase of the Baripada Rath Yatra in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district resumed on Sunday, drawing thousands of devotees to the streets as the sacred chariots of Lord Balabhadra, Goddess Subhadra, and Lord Jagannath continued their journey.

Steeped in devotion and distinguished by tradition, the Baripada Rath Yatra, also known as the Dwitiya Srikhetra in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, began on Saturday, a day after Rath Yatra in Puri.

The Baripada Rath Yatra, celebrated a day after Jagannath Puri's Gundicha Yatra, features a unique tradition where women exclusively pull the chariot of Goddess Subhadra.

This year, the pulling of the sacred chariots of Lord Balabhadra, Goddess Subhadra, and Lord Jagannath began on Saturday. The second phase of the chariot journey resumed on Sunday.

Devotees thronged the streets, and the atmosphere turned electric with traditional music, rituals, and spiritual fervour. Thousands of women, dressed in traditional attire, came forward to participate, reflecting a harmonious blend of devotion and empowerment.

As the three majestic wooden chariots settled at their final destination, Baripada reaffirmed its place as a vibrant cultural heartland, where faith meets tradition, and women take the lead on sacred ground.

Meanwhile, the Odisha police reported a heavy influx of vehicles towards Puri on Sunday morning."Today, on June 29, 2025, since early morning, there has been a very heavy inflow of vehicles towards Puri. Citizens may face a waiting time of more than 2 hours. This should be considered when planning to visit Puri," posted Odisha Police on X.

Earlier in the day, Odisha Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vishnu Pati and Commandant Ajay Padhi were suspended for negligence of duty following the stampede during the Jagannath Rath Yatra, which claimed the lives of three people and injured 6-7 others.

The incident occurred during the world-famous Rath Yatra in Puri, as overcrowding led to the unfortunate demise of three devotees.

Expressing deep sorrow, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced a financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased devotee.

The Chief Minister ordered a detailed administrative inquiry under the supervision of the Development Commissioner and instructed the transfer of the District Collector and SP.

Chanchal Rana has been appointed as the new District Collector, while Pinak Mishra has taken charge as the new Superintendent of Police.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed that Rath Yatra is a source of pride for Odisha and assured strict action against those responsible for the mishap. He emphasised that such incidents must not recur, ensuring the safety and sanctity of the festival in the future.

During the annual Rath Yatra, a massive crowd of devotees pull the holy chariots of the three deities - Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Shubhadra, which are taken to the Gundicha Temple, a short distance from the Jagannath Temple.

The three deities spend a week at the Gundicha Temple before returning to Jagannath Temple. This year, the Rath Yatra commenced on Friday. (ANI)

