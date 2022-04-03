Nayagarh (Odisha) [India], April 3 (ANI): Seven people were arrested in connection with a case where a minor girl was allegedly raped in Ranpur town of Odisha's Nayagarh district, police said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Babu Parida, along with seven others including five women has been apprehended by the police.

"In the pretext of a love relationship with the victim, three months ago, the accused assaulted her sexually and threatened dire consequences if she disclosed the matter," said Umakanta Mallick, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP).

"Thereafter, the accused assaulted the girl multiple times," he added.

The ASP informed that "on 31 March 2022, the victim's father lodged a complaint against Parida, knowing which, he (accused) thrashed the victim by tieing her to an electric pole."

Upon receiving the information about the incident, the police reached the crime spot and rescued the girl along with her mother from the grab of the offenders.

The girl's mother was also assaulted by the accused persons when she tried to protest against the atrocity.

The police have provided protection to the victim's family and have registered a case against all the eight accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act (SC ST POA), and other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

