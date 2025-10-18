Mayurbhanj (Odisha) [India], October 18 (ANI): Asia's second-largest biosphere, Similipal National Park, re-opened for tourists on Saturday in Mayurbhanj, Odisha.

While speaking with ANI, Tourist S Ghosh said, "We're coming here to see the tiger, and we're very excited for its opening. We're feeling great... This morning, we woke up early and arrived here very early. We luckily got the chance to witness this..."

Another Tourist Chandan said, "Today is the opening ceremony... I'm very excited to witness such an atmosphere... I'm hoping to find some larger animals in the jungle, which will be great. This is my first time here."

Wildlife Safari driver Manoj Kumar Singh told ANI, "People know it as a wildlife safari. We first take visitors inside by 5:30 am and then return at 10:30 am or 11:00 am. After that, we go from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm... Entry is booked online. Guides are also available inside."

According to Wild life Institute of India, Simlipal Tiger Reserve (STR), is situated in Mayurbhanj District, in the northernmost part of Odisha. This place is surrounded by high plateaus and hills; the highest peaks are Khairiburu and Meghashini (1515 meters above sea level).

A mix of forest types, with Northern tropical moist deciduous forests dominating, alongside semi-evergreen patches. It is also situated in the Deccan Peninsular Bio-geographic Zone, it harbours a unique blend of Western Ghats, Eastern Ghats and eastern Himalayan biodiversity.

The floristic composition indicates a connecting link between south Indian and north-eastern sub-Himalayan species, with extensive sal forests.

STR was declared a tiger reserve in 1956, part of Project Tiger since 1973, and declared a biosphere reserve in 1994. It is part of the UNESCO World Network of Biosphere Reserves and the Similipal-Kuldiha-Hadgarh Elephant Reserve popularly known as Mayurbhanj Elephant Reserve.

It is the only place in the world to house the rare black tigers. STR was declared one of the nine Tiger Reserves of India in 1973, it is the second-largest biosphere reserve in Asia and is listed under the UNESCO network of biosphere reserves.

The landscape supports 1352 species of plant, 101 species of orchid, 62 species of reptile, 361 species of bird and 55 species of mammal. There are many species of rare and threatened animals such as the tiger, elephant, gaur, mahseer, hornbills, chowsingha, mouse deer, giant squirrel, flying squirrel, striped necked mongoose, mugger and civets. (ANI)

