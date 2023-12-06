Visuals of the aftermath of the Cyclone Michuang from NTR district in Andhra Pradesh. (Photo/ANI)

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 6 (ANI): The Odisha Special Relief Commissioner has directed district collectors to immediately assess the damage caused to crops due to rains under the influence of cyclone Michaung. Assistance will be given as per SDRF norms.

In a letter dated December 6, Satyabrata Sahu, IAS, to all collectors said, "I am to say that widespread rain has been observed across that state during the past couple of days under the influence of Cydone "Michaung', which might have caused damage to standing Kharif crops and horticulture crops. To ameliorate the sufferings of the affected farmers, Agricultural Input Subsidy (AIS), as per norms of the State Disaster Response Fund, will be provided to farmers sustaining crop loss of 33% and above."

The letter further requested the collectors conduct a field-level crop loss assessment through joint inquiry by the officials of the Revenue and DM Department and Agriculture and FE Department through eye estimation to ascertain the crop areas damaged of 33 per cent and above and submit ULB/ Bock GP/village-wise report as per the format enclosed by December 12.

"While assessing the extent of crop loss, the land schedule/ROR of affected farmers should be verified from Bhulekh. Collectors will accord approval of crop loss (famer-wise extent of crop area damaged as assessed) and intimate requirement of funds or disbursement of AIS as admissible," the letter stated.

The officer of the Special Relief Commissioner further mentioned that geo-tagged and time-stamped photographs of the damaged crop area must be taken during assessment and preserved in the case records.

"The Supervising Officers (Sub-Collector/ Tahasildar/ Addl. Tahasildar/ DAO/ BAO) shall conduct test checks to ensure the correctness of the assessment and shall append a certificate to that effect on the damage reports submitted to Collectors for approval. It is made clear that the crop loss/ area of crop loss already reported as affected by floods & heavy rain during the current year shall not be included in the current assessment," the letter stated.

Crops in the NTR district in Andhra Pradesh have also suffered damage due to heavy rainfall.

Earlier, India Meteorological Department Director General Dr Mrityunjay Mohapatra said on Wednesday that the cyclonic storm Michaung has weakened and won't have any disastrous impact.

In the next 12 hours, it will move north-northeastward and further weaken. Its impact has also decreased. Currently, in the next 12-18 hours, rainfall will continue and at some places, isolated heavy rainfall may occur from 7cm to 11cm. The areas will be Chhattisgarh, Odisha and North Andhra Pradesh. Apart from this, it won't have any disastrous impact, Mohapatra said. (ANI)

