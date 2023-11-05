Odisha (Bhubaneswar) [India], November 5 (ANI): The Bar Council of India has put a stay on the Odisha State Bar Council Elections, which were scheduled to be held on November 5.

The order, issued by Manan Kumar Mishra, Chairman of the Bar Council of India, addresses a formal complaint received by the Bar Council of India alleging unethical and unfair practises aimed at influencing the outcome of the aforementioned elections.

"In light of the gravity of these allegations and the need to uphold the integrity of the electoral process, Mr.Manan Kumar Mishra has issued an order to stay the Odisha State Bar Council Member Representative to the BCI elections pending a thorough and impartial enquiry into these allegations," according to a BCI letter.

The office of the Bar Council of India has received a formal complaint concerning the upcoming member representative to the BCI elections for the Odisha State Bar Council, which was originally scheduled for November 5.

As per the complaint, unethical and unfair practises have been employed with the aim of influencing the election's outcome.

"The Odisha State Bar Council elections, originally scheduled for November 5, are hereby stayed immediately and until further notice," as stated in the letter.

A thorough and impartial inquiry into the allegations outlined in the complaint shall be initiated promptly. This enquiry shall be conducted by a Committee of three members, including two BCI members and a former High, it added. (ANI)

