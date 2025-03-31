Mayurbhanj (Odisha) [India], March 31 (ANI): On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, Muslims in Odisha's Mayurbhanj gathered in large numbers at a local mosque to offer mass namaz.

In harmony, devotees, including children, thronged the mosque in the morning to pray and celebrate the festival. Eid-ul-Fitr is a time for people to come together, offer prayers, and celebrate with loved ones.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 31, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Sheikh Salahuddin, the guardian of the mosque, said, "Today is Eid-ul-Fitr. Every believer comes here and prays. Every man hugs every person during the festival of Eid. People come in thousands to offer Namaz on Eid."

Ali Hassan, president of the mosque, said, "At least two jamats will offer Namaz today and will have at least 1,000 people. There is no disturbance here. There is only peace and brotherhood."

Also Read | Priyanka Gandhi Security Lapse: Irked by Honking, Kerala YouTuber Aneesh Abraham Blocks Wayanad MP's Convoy by Halting His Vehicle in Front of It; Arrested.

Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations have kicked off across the country with an outpouring of joy and togetherness as families and communities come together to mark the end of Ramadan.

With heartfelt embraces, the exchange of Eid greetings, and the sharing of sweets and traditional delicacies, the day unfolded with an infectious spirit of unity.

In cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata, people were seen donning new clothes and smiling as widely as their hearts.

The streets and homes were adorned with festive decorations, and the aroma of freshly prepared biryanis, kebabs, and sweet treats like sevai, kheer, and sheer khurma wafted through the air.

A child celebrating Eid spoke to ANI after offering his morning prayers and said, "We are celebrating Eid with parents and friends, and all are happy... Whatever people give us (Eidi), we take it happily."

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain offered namaz at the Parliament Street mosque in Delhi on the occasion of Eid-ul-fitr.

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain said, "I extend my best wishes to the people of the country on the occasion of Eid. Today, people have precefully offered Namaz everywhere. Eid is the day to forget everything and hug each other. I pray that there should be unity in the country and that our country progresses."

Shakeel Ahmed, a Pakistani citizen originally from India, said, "I am happy that I came to Delhi--my birthplace with my relatives on this occasion of Eid."

After offering Namaz at Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid ul-Fitr, a foreign student of GD Goenka University from Mozambique said, "It was my first time here, and it was one of the best experiences that I had in India...India is very rich in this way. We can see Muslims, Christians, and Hindus living in the same space, sharing the same culture, and also sharing love."

In the rural areas, small gatherings and family feasts created an equally heartwarming atmosphere, where the essence of Eid was celebrated through acts of charity, the giving of Zakat, and the spirit of giving.

The celebrations are not just about food but also about spreading peace, goodwill, and joy.

Eid-ul-Fitr, which means "Festival of Breaking the Fast," is celebrated at the conclusion of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting.

After a month of abstaining from food, drink, and other physical needs during daylight hours, Eid marks a time of festivity, where Muslims express their gratitude for the strength and patience shown during Ramadan.

Eid reinforces the values of charity, kindness, and compassion. In addition to giving Zakat, many people choose to help others by providing meals, clothing, and support to those less fortunate, reflecting the Islamic principles of empathy and care for others. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)