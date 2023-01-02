Bhubaneswar, Jan 2 (PTI) The Odisha government Monday said it has initiated separate registration of vintage vehicles in a bid to fulfil the ambition of owners intending to keep such vehicles and enjoy exemption from scrappage policy in the state.

The owners, enthusiasts and collectors of vintage vehicles, classic vehicles of more than 50 years can apply for special number plates and enjoy exemption from scrappage in Odisha, a senior official of the State Transport Authority (STA) said.

Also Read | Live Bomb Found Near Punjab, Haryana Chief Ministers’ Official Residences (Watch Video).

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has a provision under CMV Rule, 1989 for the registration process of Vintage Motor Vehicles, he said, claiming that Odisha would be the first state in the country to implement it.

"Odisha being a state of heritage & culture is the first state to implement this provision so as to fulfil the ambition of the vehicle owner intending to keep such a vehicle," said Dipti Ranjan Patra, Joint Commissioner Transport, Technical.

Also Read | Mumbai: Man Undergoes Plastic Surgery, Receives Stitches Due to Kite String Injuries.

He said, "MoRTH has taken initiatives to discourage the use of old vehicle by introducing scrapping policy. At the same time to preserve and promote the heritage of old vehicles in India, Central Government has formalised the registration process of vintage motor vehicles. The new rules shall provide salient features such as retention of old already registered vehicles with a new Vintage registration mark 'VA' series (Unique Registration Mark). "

According to the provision, two-wheelers and four-wheelers (personal use) that are more than 50 years old from the date of their first registration (including imported vehicle) shall be defined as the Vintage Motor Vehicles.

However, only vehicles that have no substantial overhaul including modification in chassis or body shell, and/or engine will be considered as vintage, he said quoting the provision.

The official said the application for registration/re-registration will be made as per Form 20 and shall be accompanied by an insurance policy, fee, bill of entry in case of imported vehicles, and old RC in case of an already registered vehicle in India.

The old certificate of registration of a motor vehicle after being registered as Vintage Motor Vehicle, will be marked as cancelled and the owner may retain such cancelled certificate of registration for historical purposes only, he said.

The State Registering Authority will issue a certificate of registration as per Form 23A after inspection of the vehicle and subject to the condition that the vehicle is fit and having valid PUC (pollution under control) certificate.

If the vehicle is approved, a fresh registration mark will be assigned to the eligible vehicles for Vintage vehicle as "XX VA YY****", where VA stands for vintage, XX stands for State Code, YY will be a two-letter series and "****" is a number from 0001 to 9999 allotted by the State Registering Authority.

"Under the new law, the issue of a new certificate will cost the owner Rs 20,000 and will be valid for a period of 10 years. Subsequently, the renewal of said registration will cost the owner an additional Rs 5,000 and shall be renewable for a period of 5 year," the official said.

However, the official said according to a provision, the Vintage motor vehicles shall not be driven on roads for regular/commercial purposes. A vintage motor vehicle is allowed to run on Indian roads only for display, technical research or taking part in a vintage car rally, re-fuelling and maintenance, exhibitions, vintage rallies, and to and fro to such exhibition or car rally, he said.

The owner of a Vintage Motor Vehicle after assignment of Vintage number can also sell his vintage vehicle by applying for transfer of ownership of the motor vehicle and also can change his address by making application in the manner as provided under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)