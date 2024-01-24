Bhubaneswar, Jan 24 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced that the state would set up a melanistic tiger safari, a first of its kind in the world

The safari will come up near the Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) in Mayurbhanj, he posted on X.

"Tourists and visitors can now have a glimpse of the rare and majestic species found only in Odisha," he added.

Melanistic tigers, popularly called black tigers, were sighted at the Similipal National Park recently.

These rare creatures are characterised by a striking dark stripe pattern against a lighter background of white or golden fur.

"The safari will be established near Baripada over a 200 hectare area, adjoining the National Highway 18. About 100 hectare will be display area and the balance area shall be utilised for creation of veterinary care facilities, including rescue center, staff infrastructure and visitor amenities," said the state's Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Susanta Nanda.

The proposed site is about 15 km from the Similipal Tiger Reserve, and has a similar landscape, he said.

"It is a known fact that Similipal Tiger Reserve is the only home for melanistic tigers in the wild in the world," he said.

"Surplus tigers from Nandankanan Zoo and rescued/orphaned tigers who are not fit for wild but fit for display shall be housed in the safari in an open enclosure," he added.

Maintaining that the safari is set to take the wildlife tourism sector in Odisha to a new height, the Forest Department in a statement said, "This pioneering attraction shall highlight the state's commitment to preservation and showcasing its unique biodiversity."

Besides, this initiative will allow conservationists, researchers and enthusiasts to witness the rare beauty of these majestic creatures up close while raising awareness about their conservation needs, it said.

The safari is expected to receive an impressive footfall, Nanda said, adding that it would be an added attraction for visitors coming to the Similipal Tiger Reserve.

The announcement was made by the chief minister after a proposal submitted by the state government to the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) was accorded an in-principle approval.

"A committee to be constituted by NTCA shall visit the site for feasibility study before giving the final nod. Other statutory clearance, including Central Zoo Authority approval, shall follow," Nanda said.

