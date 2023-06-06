Visual from the site after the recent accident (Photo/ANI)

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], June 6 (ANI): A helpdesk and control room have been established by the Bhubaneswar Commissionerate at AIIMS Bhubaneshwar, near the mortuary, with the aim of identifying the deceased victims of the Balasore train accident.

A maximum of 123 dead bodies are kept in the AIIMS mortuary, the official said.

"Corpses are also kept in other medical colleges in Bhubaneshwar for identification. 43 bodies were dispatched from AIIMS on Monday. A total of 62 bodies were sent to various locations from six mortuaries in Bhubaneshwar," Bhubaneshwar Police Commissioner SK Priyadarshi said.

People from West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu are arriving in Bhubaneshwar in search of their relatives.

The triple train accident in Balasore occurred on Friday evening, resulting in the unfortunate death of at least 275 people. In the accident, more than 1,000 were injured that took place near the Bahanaga Bazar area on June 2.

The Odisha government on Monday informed that 151 bodies from the triple train accident that took place in Odisha's Balasore district had been identified till today morning.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the Balasore accident site from ground zero and also visited the injured being treated at the hospital.

Before leaving Delhi for the mishap site, PM Modi had also chaired a high-level review meeting on the same. (ANI)

