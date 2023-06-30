Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 30 (ANI): On the basis of DNA test results and with coordination with All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar, BMC (Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation) and Government Railway Police (GRP), six dead bodies of Bahanaga train accident victims were handed over to relatives of the deceased on Friday.

Bodies of two Bihar residents, Suraj Kumar Rishi of Purnia District and Sujit Kumar of Balia District, have been sent to Bihar.

Similarly, two dead bodies were sent to West Bengal.

Bodies of Samir Bauri of Adra, District Purulia and Manas Maity of District Midnapur East were sent to their respective homes.

One dead body each from Jharkhand and Odisha were been handed over to their relatives. The Dead body of Bhim Choudhury of Purnia, Sahebganj, Jharkhand and Brahmakant Choudhury of Futukisole, Mayurbhanj, Odisha.

Ambulance and Escort vehicles for families have been arranged by Odisha Govt and East Coast Railway, respectively. Exgratia has been paid to the kins of the family members by Railways as announced by PM Modi and the Railway Minister.

Earlier in the day, as many as 52 bodies at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar were reported unidentified after the triple train collision in Odisha's Balasore district.

"There are 81 bodies at AIIMS Bhubaneswar and we have sent their samples for DNA testing, due to multiple claims for a single body. Out of that, the confirmation for 29 samples has been received and their relatives/claimants have been informed," Sulochna Das, Mayor of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation told ANI.

"The handing over process for five bodies out of these 29 is going on and the relatives/claimants of other bodies are coming to take bodies," Das added.

"As per directions of State Government, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made arrangements for the transportation of the bodies to their native place, along with that if anyone doesn't want to take the body to their native, BMC has also made arrangements for the cremation at two places in Bhubaneswar," Mayor Das added.

The tragic incident of a triple train accident on June 2 which involved the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express, the Howrah-bound Shalimar Express and a goods train claimed the lives of 291 people and over 1000 people were injured. (ANI)

