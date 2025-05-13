Jajpur (Odisha), May 13 (PTI) Two persons were killed and another was seriously injured in an explosion in Odisha's Jajpur district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place in the afternoon close to a country-made liquor shop near NH-16 in Chhatia in Bairi police station area, an officer said.

Two deceased persons were on a motorcycle while the injured person was nearby.

It is suspected that the duo was carrying some explosive materials on the two-wheeler which suddenly exploded, causing the death of the motorists on the spot, Jajpur Sub-divisional Police Officer Laxmidhar Swain said.

The explosion was so intense that several severed body parts of the duo were found strewn at the spot of the incident.

The identity of deceased persons has not yet been ascertained as the bodies were completely damaged in the blast, Swain said.

A forensic team went to the spot to collect evidence, he said.

The injured man was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for treatment, said Ansubala Das, inspector-in-charge of Bairi police station.

She said it was suspected that the explosive materials were being carried for catching fish in a pond.

However, the details will be known after the investigation, she added.

