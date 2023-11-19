Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at the launch of PM SHRI Schools scheme. (Photo/ANI)

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 19 (ANI): Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched the PM SHRI Schools scheme at the railway auditorium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Sunday.

Dharmendra Pradhan said, "PM SHRI schools will showcase the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP2020) and emerge as exemplary schools shaping the path towards a brighter future for students. They will create holistic and well-rounded individuals equipped with key 21st-century skills."

Altogether, 37 Kendriya Vidyalayas and 26 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas will be upgraded under the centrally sponsored PM SHRI scheme across Odisha.

He visited the exhibition centre and interacted with students while launching the PM SHRI scheme.

Earlier, he inaugurated the administrative-academic and hostel-guest house buildings of the Eastern Regional Language Centre, Central Institute of Indian Language (CIIL) in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

BJP Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi and departmental officials were present during the inaugural ceremony with Pradhan.

The ambitious scheme of PM SHRI schools is to be implemented as a centrally sponsored scheme with a total project cost of Rs 27,360 crores which includes a central share of Rs 18,128 crores for a period of five years from 2022-2027.

The PM SHRI Schools will be developed as green schools incorporating environment-friendly aspects like solar panels and LED lights, nutrition gardens with natural farming, waste management, plastic-free, water conservation and harvesting, study of traditions and practises related to protection of the environment, climate change-related hackathon and awareness generation to adopt a sustainable lifestyle. (ANI)

