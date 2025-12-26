Who Was Khaleda Zia? A Look at the Legacy of Bangladesh’s First Female PM

Sambalpur (Odisha) [India], December 26 (ANI): Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan laid the foundation stones for Rs 250-crore development projects at Rairakhol, on the occasion of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 101st birth anniversary on Thursday.

Speaking at the occasion, the Education minister said, "We celebrated Shushasan Diwas on the occasion of the 101st birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Projects worth around Rs 250 crore were unveiled here today."

The Union Minister also inaugurated Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya in Sambalpur.

Earlier, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated a new Training and Briefing Centre for the Special Operations Group (SOG) at Chandaka that can train 400 jawans at a time.

Additionally, the Chief Minister inaugurated a modern Counter Terrorism Training Centre there.

According to an official release, CM Majhi also inaugurated 16 police stations, 70 quarters, office buildings, barracks, armoury, administrative buildings, etc., projects in 16 districts.

Stating that violence has no place in a democracy and that the government is committed to cracking down on organisations and individuals involved in violence with utmost severity, the Chief Minister called on the Maoists to surrender, join the mainstream of society, and become the charioteers of development.

CM Majhi said that the SOG's contribution to suppressing the Maoist problem in the state, which has persisted for more than three decades, is unique, and that the government has met the Central Government's deadline to eradicate Naxalism from the country by March 2026.

Moreover, the Chief Minister announced the risk allowance for personnel of the SOG and other related anti-Naxal agencies, stating that from this December, officers of the Special Operation Group (SOG) directly engaged in the anti-Naxal campaign will receive a maximum monthly allowance of Rs. 25,000. (ANI)

