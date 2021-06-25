Bhubaneswar, Jun 25 (PTI) Odisha will be made slum- free by 2023 as the state is focusing on improving health and education and strengthening drinking water supplies among other welfare measures, a minister said on Friday.

This was stated by Odishas Housing and Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena on social media.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had launched the slum up-gradation programme in September last year, saying all slums in the state would be converted into model colonies in the next three years.

"The slums will be completely developed with emphasis on electricity, roads, education, health, drinking water, and sanitation," Jena said.

The Odisha government had on Thursday directed officials of all urban local bodies (ULBs) to ensure that 25 per cent of their respective annual budgets are spent on the development of slums under their jurisdiction.

Director Municipal Administration (DMA) Sangramjit Nayak asked the ULB officials to regularly monitor the spending and assign quarterly targets.

As per the Housing and Urban Development Department's estimates, Rs 2,895 crore (excluding salaries) will be allocated to the 114 ULBs during the two financial years 2020 -21 and 2021-22, of which Rs 723.75 crore has to be spent on slum development.

