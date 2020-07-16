Bhubaneswar, Jul 16 (PTI) Odisha's COVID-19 caseload crossed the 15,000-mark on Thursday with 494 more people testing positive for the infection, while two more fatalities pushed the death toll in the state to 79, a senior health official said.

The fresh cases reported from 23 districts have taken the state's count to 15,392, he said.

Also Read | 2020 Xiaomi Ecosystem Product Launch: Xiaomi Mi TV Stick, Mi Smart Band 5 & Mi True Wireless Earbuds Launched Globally.

Of the 494 new cases, 322 were reported from quarantine centres, while 172 are contacts of COVID-19 patients, the official said.

Ganjam, the worst-hit district in the state, reported the highest number of fresh cases at 246, taking its caseload to 4,867. Khurda reported 64 new cases, Cuttack 38 and Balasore registered 21.

Also Read | West Bengal | Governor Jagdeep Dhankar Hits Out at State Govt Over Political Grip on Education Sector, Calls it Caged and Controlled: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 16, 2020.

Two patients died of COVID-19 while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ganjam district — a 51-year-old man, who had morbid obesity, and a 34-year-old man, who was suffering from hypertension, the Health Department said in a statement.

The fresh deaths have taken the number of coronavirus fatalities in the state to 79, while 24 patients have died due to other ailments, the health official said.

Ganjam has reported 48 of the 79 COVID-19 deaths, followed by 13 in Khurda, eight in Cuttack, two in Puri and one each in Angul, Bargarh, Bhadrak, Gajapati, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Rayagada and Sundergarh, he said.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 4,813, while 10,476 people have recovered from the disease.

A total of 3,61,920 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, the official added. PTI AAM ACD IJT 07161150 NNNNteam, closing down opposing forwards before driving forward along the sideline with speed few could match.

For a few years, no team or coach had a clue how to counter “Total Football,” allowing Ajax to win three straight European Cups from 1971-73. Suurbier was there all along.

Then came 1974, Dutch soccer's most exhilarating and traumatic year. With long hair and untucked shirts, they cruised through the early stages of the World Cup in West Germany, entertaining the the world with dazzling performances.

Moments ahead of the final, Suurbier and his teammates were still joking and making light of the momentous occasion. They led West Germany 1-0 after a minute, but then it all fell apart as the methodological Germans came back to win 2-1.

Suurbier stuck with the national team for four more years, and he came even closer to winning the World Cup in 1978. The Dutch hit the post in the final minutes of regulation time, when a goal would have given them the title. In the end, they lost to host Argentina 3-1, and Suurbier's international career was over.

He later joined Cruyff at the Los Angeles Aztecs in 1979, but his career was sliding. He stayed in the United States for more than three decades, working various coaching jobs and even as a bartender.

As reliable as he was on the field, Suurbier was known for being a happy-go-lucky character off it. He is remembered as much for his pranks about disappearing socks, and worse, as about the trophies he won. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)